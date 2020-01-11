Lingerie Model Laura Amy Goes Glam In A Little Black Dress On Instagram

Aussie lingerie model Laura Amy recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 730,000-plus followers to a hot picture, one in which she looked nothing short of gorgeous.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a little black dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. The low-cut neckline of the dress allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while the short dress also enabled Laura to flaunt her amazing legs.

Staying true to her signature style and to ramp up the glamour, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive-beige foundation that matched the hottie’s tanned skin tone. That apart, she chose a nude shade of lipstick along with a slick of gloss, applied a tinge of coral blusher on her cheeks and opted for bronze eyeshadow. Laura’s completed her makeup with winged eyeliner, lots of mascara, defined eyebrows and contouring around her chin and nose.

In terms of her jewelry, she opted for gold hoop earrings, a selection of rings and a dainty bracelet, while she completed her attire with a silver purse.

To pose for the snap, the model could be seen sitting on a plush sofa. Since she neither used a geotag with her post nor added anything in the description, the location where the snap was captured could not be known.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her “perfect” little black dress was from the online clothing retailer, Oh Polly, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 313 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the model for her beautiful facial features and hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow!! How are you even real?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So sexy, yet so classy. You are truly amazing!” another user chimed in.

“So sweet and incredible. You are like a dream, Amy [heart-eyed emoji]” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s beautiful physique.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous and that body is just so perfect. You are a true goddess.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “what a babe,” and “my queen,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Amy’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Abby Dowse and Dasha Mart, among others.