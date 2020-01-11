Abigail Ratchford Gets Naked In A Series Of Black & White Instagram Photos

Abigail Ratchford teased an upcoming project in black-and-white, sharing a series of nude and otherwise suggestive grayscale photos on her Instagram story.

In the first image, which appeared to be from a photo shoot, the brunette model appeared topless in a stunning black-and-white shot. The picture, which was was cut off length-wise, in the middle of her chest, showed Abigail looking downward as she carefully positioned her hands over her bust. She wore a large diamond choker.

Her hair cascaded down her shoulder in luscious dark ringlets. Her makeup was gorgeously applied, and she wore shiny shadow on her eyelids, which she paired with a glossy lip.

“Dropping something really dope for you guys in February,” she wrote in the caption, “b&w will be a main theme.”

She followed this image with another topless photo, wearing nothing but a sunhat and striped, loose-fitting beach pants. The full-length body shot flaunted her toned physique and six-pack abs. She plumped her pout in the picture, giving the camera a seductive, come-hither stare underneath her lush lashes.

Her next photos, however, were most likely what her 9 million Instagram followers came for, as Abigail stripped down and bared all in the saucy snaps.

The first professional photo featured Abigail lying down on the floor, her arm barely covering up her chest as some serious sideboob peeked out. She arched her back in the image, which made her bare derriere appear even more alluring. She wore a thong-like, crystallized sarong in the picture, which had little cross gems attached to each strand.

Her curls tumbled down in front of her face and shoulder. She opened her mouth slightly for the camera, a hint of pearly whites showing. Frosty highlighter was swept across her cheek to accentuate her cheekbones. She wore dark eyeliner with a slight cat-eye swoop to complete the sexy look.

The final nude image was more of an old Hollywood glam look, as Abigail posed naked with a book of photos of iconic pin-up girl Bettie Page. She stood next to a bar cart and cushions and had a towel tied over her hair that concealed her tresses. As she stood to the side, she leaned forward slightly, which emphasized her ample chest and made her booty pop.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Abigail frequently posts sensuous shots on Instagram, whether she’s in sultry lingerie or seductive bikinis. Sometimes, like above, she even decides to pose nude.