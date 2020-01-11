DreamDoll Rocks A Corset In A Shower On Instagram

DreamDoll posted a new Instagram photo to her page today. It showed her rocking a black corset while posing in a shower.

The ensemble also included matching lacy bottoms and shiny gloves that reached her elbows. The corset itself was strapless with small lace frills along the chest. The front of it featured silver buckles down the front. There were two garter belt clips that hung down the front of her thighs. Furthermore, this piece was from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.

The rapper was seen posing inside a modern bathroom. The shower stalls had glass walls and a door, which she pushed open in the shot. She placed her left hand on the side of the open doorway and gave a flirty look.

DreamDoll wore her hair down in a side part with luxurious curls. She brushed some of her locks in front of her left shoulder. Meanwhile, she sported eye-catching makeup. This included shimmery, dark purple eyeshadow and dark liner on her lower lids. The eyeshadow mimicked a cat-eye, and included white accents below her brows.

In addition, the stunner wore glossy, light lipstick which she accentuated with darker lip liner. She parted her lips slightly for the shot and gazed directly at the camera.

The bombshell accessorized with a short necklace with her name on it. Her gold dangle earrings popped against her dark hair.

The wall behind her was white tile, and gleamed in the light.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new update.

“ALMOST MADE ME DROP MY PHONE LOL,” raved an admirer.

“Such A beautiful shot.. I’m loving the hair too,” complimented a follower.

“Yesss baby!! Say it @dreamdoll,” expressed a fan, referring to the captions.

“Sis where the music,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, echoing a common complaint among her eager followers.

DreamDoll gave photo credits to Make A Wish Star, whose real name is Star Rodriguez. Her portfolio features female models, many which appear to be nudes.

Furthermore, the beauty shared another update on December 28. She was seen flaunting her curves in lingerie again. Except this time, she wore a feathered neon bra. It was yellow and DreamDoll paired it with a matching skirt. The bra had halter-style straps, while the skirt had feathers along the hem. Notably, her bottoms were also see-through, which left her thong showing. The rapper wore a bedazzled hair clip, which was also eye-catching. It read “Boss” in all-caps lettering.