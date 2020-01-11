Jill Duggar Gets Some Love From Sister-In-Law Anna After Sharing Date Night Photo

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, went out to eat at a local restaurant.

Jill Duggar shared a few photos from a recent date night with her husband, Derick Dillard, and her sister-in-law, Anna, gushed about how great she looked for the occasion.

On Thursday, Jill, 28, took to Instagram to share a set of snapshots that were taken at an eatery near her home in Arkansas. In the first photo, she and Derick, 30, were pictured sitting together in a booth. Two burgers and a bowl full of waffle-style sweet potato fries were sitting on the table in front of them. Jill’s post included a few close-up photos of the couple’s meals. She shared more details about the food in a series of videos that she uploaded to her Instagram stories.

The location of Jill and Derick’s date was the Big Orange restaurant in Rogers, Arkansas. Jill revealed that she and her husband were eating a there for the first time, and the menu items they decided to try were the aforementioned fries, the featured veggie burger of the month, and a half-and-half veggie mushroom burger. Jill revealed that the burgers had gluten-free buns, and Derick said that the sweet potato fries came with curry ketchup. Jill described all of the food as “so good.”

For her night out with her husband, Jill wore a cornflower blue, button-up peasant dress. She had her dark blond hair partially pulled back. Jill wore minimal makeup, including dark liner on her top lash lines and a natural pink lip. In response to her date night photos, Anna, who is married to Jill’s oldest brother, Josh, commented on her sister-in-law’s appearance.

“Date nights are the best – you look gorgeous!” Anna wrote.

Anna’s remark came not long after Derick made comments hinting at rift between Jill and her family members. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Derick turned the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts into a Q&A where he revealed that he and Jill didn’t spend Christmas with her parents and siblings. He also said that Jill is not permitted to visit family members at her former home unless her father, Jim Bob Duggar, is present.

Derick went on to raise a few eyebrows by describing Jill as an “abuse victim” in reference to the molestation that she suffered at the hands of Josh when he was a teenager. Josh’s wife was the only member of the Duggar family who commented on Jill’s date night post. However, the rest of her 1.6 million followers responded to her post with dozens of positive remarks. One of Jill’s followers noted that Derick is no longer wearing braces.

“You look so cute. I bet your hubby is really happy to finally have the braces off. That seemed like quite an ordeal,” the fan remarked.

A few of Jill’s followers noticed that she mentioned that she and Derick had left their two sons with Derick’s mother when they went out.

“Such a sweet MIL! Do your siblings ever offer to babysit for a few hrs? Or your mom? I only ever see your sweet MIL watching your kids,” the commenter wrote.

Jill and Derick also received praise for making the time to spend time together without their kids.

“Time away from the kids and the house is so important. Happy kids need happy parents. It equals a happy life for everyone,” remarked one admirer.

“Beautiful to invest in your relationship as well,” commented another fan. “You had amazing role models growing up.”