Bella Thorne Has Bruises All Over Her Face As She Lies On Rose Petal Covered Floor In Crazy Photo Post

Bella Thorne is combining bruises and roses in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the actress on social media know, Thorne is never shy when it comes to pushing the envelope on her page, sharing a wide-variety of photos that include NSFW shots as well as some creative and fun shots mixed in as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the beauty posed in what had to be one of her craziest looks.

In the snapshot, Thorne could be seen lying down on floor that was covered in rose petals. She did not specifically tag her location but in the caption of the photo, she told her fans that this was an iPhone photo from one of her recent music videos for her song “Bruised.” For the occasion, she wore her ombre-dyed locks spread out all over the ground with curls running through some of the strands. She also appeared to be rocking a beautiful application of makeup including eyeliner, mascara, and some other makeup to make it appear as though she had a face full of bruises.

The beauty also rocked a matching set that appeared to be some pajamas. The ensemble included a pair of white and blue striped pants and a matching top that buttoned down the middle. Some rose petals fell all around her outfit and she accessorized the look with a chunky necklace and a silver watch. In the caption of the photo, she told her fans that she is sharing all of the things that she loves in her new video.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention, racking up over 173,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others expressed their excitement for the music video. A few more were left speechless and commented on the post using emoji instead of words.

“You are so talented. such an inspiration. thank you SO MUCH for staying true to YOURSELF and being who YOU want to be,” one fan commented.

“Dang where she get all that rose petals. You look great Miss Thorne,” a second fan chimed in, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful Bella. You keep doing you. You helped me so much,” another fan gushed along with a few flame emoji.