Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini Top And Micro Miniskirt On Instagram

Hungarian model Anita Herbert, who is well-known for her amazing abs, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.1 million fans to yet another sexy snap.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny black bikini top that struggled to contain her assets. In addition, the hottie teamed her top with a micro miniskirt that allowed her to show off her toned legs. The risqué ensemble also enabled the model to put her sculpted abs on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for minimal makeup. The application included a nude shade of lipstick, false lashes, and defined eyebrows. She loosely tied her raven-colored tresses and allowed them to fall over her right shoulder and breast.

The hottie ditched jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her racy attire, further completing her look with a pair of slippers to keep it casual.

To pose for the picture, Anita stood on a rocky path, next to some bushes. She could be seen carrying a black bag and a pink jacket while looking away from the camera. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Mallorca, Spain.

In the caption, Anita wrote about the types of comments people leave on her posts about her body, in which they often assume that she spends all of her time in the gym to achieve that kind of body. She cleared the common misconception that many people have about weight training and stated that even if a person spends an entire day training at the gym, they can never achieve their fitness goals if their diet is not good.

“ONE SIZE FITS ALL diet plans off the internet won’t get you the progress you have been waiting for,” the model warned her fans, adding that she can help people with customized meal plans through her FitQueen program.

Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 370 comments in which followers praised the model for her hotness and thanked her for sharing fitness tips.

“Hard work pays off! You are stunningly fit and beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your body is totally amazing. Love it,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer remarked on the model’s abs.

“Those abs are totally out of this world! Incredible is the word!”

Apart from Anita’s fans and followers, many of her fellow Instagram models also liked and commented on the picture. These included Luz Elena Echeverria and Anais Zanotti, among others.