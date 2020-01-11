NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade D’Angelo Russell & 2020 1st-Round Pick For ‘Close To Max-Level-Guy’

Despite informing everyone in the league that they have no intention of moving him before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, most people still don’t see All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell staying long-term with the Golden State Warriors. Russell may be able to provide the star power the Warriors lost when Kevin Durant left last summer but with the emergence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt, he’s clearly an odd fit on their roster. Though he’s expected to spend the rest 2019-20 NBA season as a Warrior, the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Warriors will use Russell as the main trade chip to acquire a superstar in the summer of 2020.

In a recent Crossover podcast, Chris Mannix and Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated discussed the Warriors’ downfall and how they will find their way back to the top of the league. With the Warriors currently holding the worst record in the Western Conference, they have a strong chance of winning the lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, instead of adding another young and promising talent on their roster, Woo believes that the Warriors could use their own 2020 first-round pick and Russell to acquire a “close to max-level guy” next summer.

“I think to me, the scary scenario if I am the rest of league, is what if Golden State finds a suitable trade partner for that pick and flips it to get another star? They can find a way to make it work financially and attach D’Angelo Russell’s contract plus the pick and get a close to max-level guy that to me is what is frightening—the fact that they kind recharge their team that way more so than draft a rookie. I don’t think there is anyone in this draft that is going to put the Warriors over the top.”

Trading Russell and their 2020 first-round pick for an All-Star caliber player that complements their core of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green would undeniably be the best move for the Warriors in the 2020 NBA offseason. If they succeed to find another superstar that could immediately make himself fit with their system, it won’t definitely be not a surprise if the Warriors become the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy once again.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the summer of 2020. These include Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.