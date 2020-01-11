Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Oozes Sex Appeal In New Instagram Snap, Shows Off Cleavage

Blond bombshell Anna Katharina channeled her inner Bridget Bardot in a drop-dead gorgeous new snapshot of herself shared to Instagram on Friday afternoon.

The stunner touted a half-up half-down pin-up girl hairstyle, her golden locks shining like a halo thanks to the sunlight pouring in from a window in the photo’s background. She left a few stray tendrils untouched to frame her angelic facial features.

Anna seemed to have applied a warm filter to her photo, deepening her flawless tan to make her look incredibly bronze all over.

For the photo, the vixen gave the camera a side-eye glance, and the angle highlighted her incredible bone structure. The model wore a full-face of expertly applied makeup. She contoured her cheekbones with bronzer and highlighter in addition to rocking a glamorous smoky eye.

To complete her look, Anna sported liquid nude lipstick and mascara that made her lashes look extra lush. She also carefully sculpted her thick eyebrows. She opted not to add any visible accessories.

The sultry bombshell modeled a yellow gingham tank top. Anna’s fans were treated to a peek down her shirt thanks to the outfit’s low-cut nature. The tightness of her shirt boosted her bust, creating plunging cleavage.

“Can’t come up with a caption,” wrote the blond vixen. She claimed that it was hard to think of one because a car outside was blasting Justin Bieber’s new song, “Yummy.”

Within three hours, Anna secured more than 17,000 likes and over 300 comments. The majority of her followers showered her in compliments — those who couldn’t think of the perfect thing to say left emoji instead. Some of the most popular emoji choices were hearts, flowers, flames, and heart-eyes.

“Beautiful hot babe beautiful lips beautiful smile stunning hot figure,” said one awestruck fan. They punctuated each phrase with an emoji, varying between roses and kisses.

“So gorgeous! Love the side-eye glare that song is annoying,” gushed a second person. They added three flame emoji to their comment.

“I figured it was because it was revving it’s [sic] engine up for ya,” joked a third user.

“This is one of my favorite photos of you,” wrote a fourth fan.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that Anna had posed in a far more scandalous ensemble. She wore nothing but a tiny gray thong and a yellow crop top to showcase her delectable curves. That image racked up over 30,700 likes and received more than 400 comments.