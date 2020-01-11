Cosplay Model Liz Katz Poses As A Sexy Cat, Uses Her Hands Like A Bra

Fans of cosplay model Liz Katz are accustomed to seeing the stunning blond dressed up in all manner of sexy ensembles. From lingerie to scandalous roleplaying outfits, it seems like nothing is off-limits for Liz.

She proved that in her latest Instagram share where the blonde stripped down to her birthday suit and covered her breasts with nothing but her hands.

Despite her palms covering the majority of her chest to keep the image Instagram-friendly, her ample curves and underboob were left plenty visible. One of her arm tattoos was also on display along with several inches of her taut abdomen.

The sizzling hottie accessorized with a pair of cat ears and a black collar with a large gold ring and a tiny diamond pendant dangling inside of it. She also rocked a fresh manicure. Each nail was painted black, aside from her ring fingers, which appeared bedazzled.

The buxom babe looked to be posing while sitting on a bathroom floor. She modeled for the camera with her mouth open — a string of spit dripped down from her extended tongue. She made a goofy expression with her eyes too, coupled with the drool it made for overall silly facial expression.

Liz wore her blond hair in messy waves and applied a subtle face of makeup, including lipstick, mascara, and foundation.

Within two hours, Liz’s racy share managed to rack up more than 57,000 likes and more than 800 comments. Accompanying those high numbers were many compliments and admiration from the babe’s awestruck followers. They took to her comments section to shower her in praise.

Liz’s photo caption joked about wanting to find a role model with the same kind of “crazy” as her. Several of her fans took that as an opportunity to express their admiration for the stunner.

Some people couldn’t think of the perfect thing to say and left emoji instead. Her comments section was full of flame emoji in particular, as people felt she looked smoking hot.

“Liz I fucking love you Jeeze you’re perfect,” gushed a second person. They added a red heart and heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Omg my new phone wallpaper!” exclaimed a third fan.

“You crack me up with all the drooling you do,” mentioned a fourth person.

The vixen’s many followers had a great Friday it seems, considering The Inquisitr reported that Liz shared another sexy snapshot earlier today. In the earlier picture, she channeled her inner Bond girl by wearing jaw-dropping lingerie.