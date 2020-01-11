UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Skimpy Thong Bikini In Mexico

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been tantalizing her 3.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps from her time in Mexico. In her latest update, she shared a smoking hot double update that showcased her physique in a skimpy thong bikini.

Arianny included a geotag on the post, specifying that the two sexy snaps were taken at Cenote Dos Ojos, Tulum Quintana Roo in Mexico. She posed inside a cenote and the lighting in the shot was moody and sultry. In the first picture, Arianny posed with her back turned to the camera. She angled her body slightly and glanced over her shoulder for the stunning snap.

The brunette bombshell wore a skimpy swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear, and made sure to tag the brand in the photo. The bottoms were a thong-style that showcased her toned derriere, and the sides stretched high over her hips. Basic strings were tied at her hips, and the back of the bottoms had a ruched detail that drew attention to her assets.

The top appeared to be a simple string bikini top, with strings that tied around her neck and back. She had a mass of bracelets on one wrist, and a simple bracelet on the other, and her hair was slicked back in a chic wet style. Arianny’s makeup was natural, and only accentuated her beauty.

In the second snap in the post, the camera zoomed in a bit on Arianny. The picture was still taken from behind, but Arianny was larger in the frame. Her wet hair tumbled down her back, sticking to her skin in certain places, and her hourglass physique was on full display.

Arianny’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shots, and the post received over 16,900 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comment section to shower the brunette beauty with praise.

One fan called Arianny “my divine goddess the most beautiful of Olympus.”

“You are goals,” another said.

“Wow, this is next level,” one fan commented.

“So hot you forget everything else…” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a snap of herself in a skimpy black bikini that flaunted her cleavage. She rocked a semi-sheer black skirt that hugged her curves and a shirt over her bikini that added to the sexy vibe of the snap. She parted her lips slightly and posed with her hands near her face for a sensual snap.