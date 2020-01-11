Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Yellow Bikini In A Sizzling Throwback Photo: ‘Baby Me’

Elizabeth shared a photo from a decades-old 'Vogue' photo spread, and many of her fans agreed that she looks better now.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, took to Instagram to remind her fans that she was rocking bikinis long before she created her own beachwear brand. On Friday, the Austin Powers actress shared a throwback photo that had her 1.5 million followers pointing to it as proof that the brunette beauty has aged like fine wine.

In the snapshot, Elizabeth was pictured rocking a yellow banded bikini trimmed in white. The two-piece included a halter-style top that had fixed triangle cups and thick shoulder straps. The garment showcased a generous amount of the British bombshell’s famous cleavage.

Elizabeth’s mid-rise bikini bottoms were a bit tight in the hip area, which caused the left side of her stomach to slightly jut out over the garment’s snug-fitting waistband. However, the star’s tummy was perfectly flat and toned. She was also flaunting her slender, sculpted thigh muscles.

Elizabeth posed with her arms over her head. She had a vibrant yellow swimsuit cover-up in her hands, and she was holding it behind her. Her makeup included an application of dark eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines. This eyeliner style has become a go-to look for the stunning star, who can still be seen sporting the beauty look today. However, Elizabeth’s dark eyebrows were much thinner in the throwback photo than they currently are. The smiling beach bunny completed her look with a natural nude lip.

Elizabeth’s brunette tresses were soaking wet and a bit wild; strands of hair were sticking to her face and neck.

In the caption of her post, Elizabeth described herself as a “baby” at the time the photo was snapped. She revealed that her flashback picture was taken by photographer Steven Meisel for Vogue. In her mentions, she also credited makeup artist Pat McGrath, stylist Paul Cavaco, and hairstylist Garren for helping her look so amazing for her sun-drenched photo shoot.

The photo was part of a spread for the May 1998 issue of Vogue, which featured a cover shot of Elizabeth rocking a similar banded bikini. However, the Calvin Klein two-piece was orange instead of yellow. Elizabeth’s photos were snapped in the Florida Keys at The Moorings Village located in Islamorada.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers often go wild over her modern-day bikini photos, most of which are shots of the Bedazzled star rocking bathing suits from her own beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. They also responded rather enthusiastically to the flashback photo of a 32-year-old Elizabeth sporting a retro bikini. However, many of her fans argued that she looks better now than she did two decades ago.

“You look even prettier today,” wrote one fan.

“You look far better now!” read a second response to her post.

“Very nice, but you have definitely improved with age,” a third admirer agreed.

“Real talk – you’ve somehow gotten better with age,” read a fourth response to Elizabeth’s throwback photo.