Nene Leakes Team Member Outed As Leaker Of Cynthia Bailey Letter

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey received a congratulatory letter from her former best friend Nene Leakes to celebrate the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar. The note appeared to call a truce between the two women who have been feuding for quite some time now, but its sincerity was called into question after Cynthia noticed the letter had been leaked to a popular blog word-for-word. Kenya Moore alleged on and off-air that Nene leaked the letter to the LoveBScott blog, and the owner of said blog is now speaking out.

After Nene denied having anything to do with the leak, B. Scott is setting the record straight in a new blog audio post.

“Imma get to it right now. Kenya did not leak the note. Cynthia did not leak the note. Porsha did not leak the note. Kandi did not leak the note. Eva did not leak the note. You know who leaked the note? Someone from Nene’s team. And if they want to press me even more, I will publish those receipts. Don’t play with me,” B. Scott claimed.

Kenya also said in a tweet from this week that someone from Nene’s team leaked the letter, while also noting she has spent time with B. Scott and Nene together in Miami. The outing of Nene’s team member as the leak appears to have happened because the Bravolebrity has downplayed her relationship with bloggers.

B. Scott was upset that Nene was acting like she wasn’t close with him which caused him to lash out online.

“I’m just going to point the finger and say Nene’s a liar. She is a liar. Number one, if you say my name a couple of times, I will appear. You have summoned me,” the blogger continued. “I knew Nene when she had her first pair of teeth and her first face.”

For now, the identity of the “snake” on RHOA still remains a mystery. Completely separate from the letter leak, the “snake” is the mystery woman who recorded Cynthia speaking negatively about Nene. Many believe Yovanna Momplaisir is the leak, despite her denying it in a recent episode. Marlo Hampton was once considered the “snake” but she denied she played any role in the recording during a lunch with Cynthia earlier this season. Whether the “snake” will be revealed in an upcoming episode remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.