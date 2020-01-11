Justin Chambers Reportedly Undergoing Treatment For Stress & Depression

Justin Chambers has reportedly sought treatment for stress and depression amid his departure from his role as Dr. Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy.

Page Six reports that the 49-year-old actor checked in to Privé-Swiss in Connecticut, a luxury facility designed to cater to the mental health care needs “high-functioning individuals,” according to its website. As Page Six notes, Selena Gomez and Kit Harrington have reportedly received treatment there as well.

“Justin was at Privé-Swiss being treated for stress, depression, and life-coaching. There is a lot going on with [‘Grey’s Anatomy“] behind-the-scenes right now,” a source told the celebrity news publication. The insider did not elaborate on any specific problems at Grey’s Anatomy that may have triggered Justin’s decision to seek mental health treatment.

Another source said that the actor had been spotted in the vicinity of Prive-Swiss and dined at a restaurant in the area where he chatted with some of the other guests. This insider also remarked that the father of five looked “thin” when he was sighted.

Neither source claimed to know how much time Justin reportedly spent at the mental health treatment center but one of them said that he left the facility on Wednesday to return to Los Angeles.

A representative from Privé-Swiss refused to confirm whether the actor had stayed at their facility, citing a privacy policy that prohibits the disclosure of patient information.

“Privé-Swiss does not comment on clients, past or present,” the statement read.

Justin Chambers leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 15 years https://t.co/rPK6O0qiIO pic.twitter.com/2gu5b6i3NA — Page Six (@PageSix) January 10, 2020

Justin has previously checked into the psych ward at UCLA to treat a sleep disorder that plagued him for years.

“It’s an issue that I’ve had for a while,” he told People Magazine in 2008. “It’s a biological sleep disorder. Your mind keeps racing, and your body is tired. It wants to go to sleep, but it can’t.” Before he checked into the hospital, he’d only been sleeping for one hour per week, the actor said.

As of this writing, Justin has not commented on the story about his alleged stay at Privé-Swiss via his social media channels. His statement about his Grey’s Anatomy departure didn’t contain any mention of his reported mental health issues either. In it, he stated that he was leaving the show to pursue new acting opportunities.

“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices,” he said.”And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”