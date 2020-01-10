‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Slams Jax Taylor For Lies Amid His Feud with Her Boyfriend, Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix isn't happy with Jax Taylor.

Ariana Madix isn’t happy with some of the things that came out of Jax Taylor’s mouth during the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

During an interview on the E! Network’s Just the Sip with host Justin Sylvester, the Vanderpump Rules star slammed Taylor for lying about her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, after he was seen confirming that Sandoval had been removed from his best man role in his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

“When I watched that episode, I was like, ‘Wow, that guy was just like on this propaganda tour,'” Sandoval said of Taylor’s comments on Tuesday’s show.

“He was lying through his teeth,” Madix noted. “The devil works hard but Jax Taylor works harder.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Taylor accused Sandoval of failing to reach out to him during the time he was planning his bachelor parties and June 2019 wedding but according to Madix, Sandoval did reach out, via text message, and Taylor responded to the message.

“He’s really just trying to fool everybody,” Madix alleged.

Looking back on the tense moments he faced with Taylor during the episode, Sandoval explained that Taylor suddenly announced a pre-bachelor party three day before the event was supposed to take place and because he had plans with his family, Sandoval couldn’t make it. However, according to Sandoval, Taylor was totally understanding of why he wanted to spend time with his family on Mother’s Day because it was the only chance he would have before filming began on Season 8.

Taylor even reportedly told Sandoval there were “no worries” about his absence at the event and that the party was “literally just for the people that can’t make the bachelor party,” Sandoval stated.

Then, once the actual party took place, things took a dark turn as Taylor allegedly created drama over Sandoval’s absence by telling his guests that he didn’t want to discuss why he wasn’t present.

Also during the interview with Sylvester, Sandoval suggested Taylor was being hypocritical towards him because he did “jack sh*t” in the time leading up to Tom Schwartz’s wedding years ago.

Madix then took another few digs at Taylor by telling Sylvester he “is bullshitter and a liar and a propagandist.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Madix used to work as a bartender at SUR Restaurant alongside Taylor but ahead of production on Season 8, she left the restaurant as Taylor remained. Since then, she’s been treating the show as her “main job.”