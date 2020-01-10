Lindsey Pelas Takes A Hike In Revealing Sports Bra

Fans who follow the “genetically gifted” Lindsey Pelas know that the model often shares videos and photos of her favorite assets, and in her newest Instagram story post she gifted her 9 million Instagram followers with a video of herself hiking in a cleavage-baring sports bra.

In the short clip, the 28-year-old model strutted on a dusty road, walking quickly as her bust was on full display. She wore a mauve-colored bra with a deep V that flaunted her ample cleavage. As she made her way up the path, her chest almost spilled out of the tight-fitting top.

She wore a bright white loose-fitting zip-up hoodie over the bra, which made her tanned skin stand out. Lindsey also used the “TOP SUMMER LOOK” filter, which made her look even more sun-kissed. Her blond hair was done up in a ponytail, and she wore large black sunglasses that blocked her eyes.

In the last few seconds of the clip, Lindsey climbed a rock and let out a little cry as she did so. Despite the fact that the grainy path was arid, the wildlife around her appeared more lush and green, and fans could see several green shrubs and what seemed to be a green hill in the background.

In terms of Lindsey’s workouts, in addition to hiking, she revealed in an interview with Naluda Magazine that she exercises in a lot of different ways to stay fit.

“I’ve really been switching it up lately. I take Pilates and hot yoga classes and I also go to Barry’s boot camp once a week,” she said. “I also visit a personal trainer and do the traditional gym.”

As Lindsey’s Instagram followers know, she occasionally posts pictures of herself in workout gear, typically in tight-fitting yoga pants and a tiny sports bra.

However, her most common social media pictures feature the model in bathing suits or lingerie sets that show off her curvy, toned figure. In fact, one of her most recent Instagram shares is a video of her unzipping a red-hot, one-piece swimsuit to expose her voluminous cleavage and a hint of her taut stomach. That clip racked up 272,000 views and close to 900 comments.

Prior to that, she posed on her knees in the sand in a revealing black bikini that left little to the imagination. In that Instagram slideshow, the model tossed her hair back behind her shoulder as she smoldered in the sexy pictures, making seductive, then silly, faces at the camera.