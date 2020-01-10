‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Reveal The Real Reason They Aren’t Getting Married

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are explaining their decision against tying the knot.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval don’t want to get married. During a recent interview with Justin Sylvester on the E! Network‘s Just the Sip, the Vanderpump Rules couple explained why planning a wedding would prove to be total chaos for the two of them.

Just as Jax Taylor was accused of being a “groomzilla” on the show after he kicked Sandoval out of his bridal party, Madix and Sandoval admitted that they too would turn into a bride- and groomzilla.

“Can you imagine me, me, planning a wedding?” Sandoval asked. “Come on, man! It would be f*cking shooting, there would be planes, and all kinds of stuff… you wouldn’t see me for two years. And Ariana’s kind of cynical so it’s like I can’t do anything that’s ever been done before.”

“I couldn’t handle it,” Sandoval admitted as Madix explained that they are both “perfectionists.”

Even after Sylvester suggested on his show that the couple could hire someone to plan their wedding and come to them with ideas and choices so that they didn’t have to plan everything themselves, they agreed that they are way too controlling over things they are involved with to allow someone else to do the planning.

Madix and Sandoval began dating after filming the second season of Vanderpump Rules and since then, she has been appearing in a full-time role on the show alongside her boyfriend.

Throughout the couple’s time together on the show, Madix has made it clear to Sandoval that she has no interest in getting married. During Tuesday’s debut episode of Season 8, the issue was discussed again as he expressed to Taylor that his home purchase with Madix was their way of showing their commitment to one another. As he explained, he and his girlfriend aren’t getting married or having kids, so the purchase of their new home was a major deal for the two of them.

In addition to the comments that Madix and Sandoval made to Sylvester about their decision against tying the knot, the couple has also said that it doesn’t make sense to them to spend such a large amount of money on a wedding. Instead, they prefer to enjoy their lives together and spend money on things they like doing together, such as traveling.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Madix was seen responding to a fan on Instagram who asked when she and Sandoval would wed.

“When [are] [you] two getting married!!!” the fan asked.

“We aren’t. Why is this a thing?” Madix responded.