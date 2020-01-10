Neil Peart Dead, Legendary Drummer For Rush Passed Away At 67

Drummer Neil Peart has died according to reports. Citing confirmation from a publicist, CBC reports that Peart passed away on January 7 in Santa Monica, California. He was 67 years old.

Peart first joined Rush in 1974 after the departure of original drummer John Rutsey; Rutsey left the band shortly after the release of the self-titled debut album due to health complications stemming from diabetes and a distaste for touring. Peart was selected after auditioning and officially became a part of the Rush lineup two weeks before the group embarked on its first U.S. tour. His first show with Rush took place at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena, opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann.

Serving as Rush’s primary lyricist, Peart was a part of what fan’s consider to be the band’s classic lineup, alongside bassist and singer Geddy Lee and guitarist and founding member Alex Lifeson.

Peart grew up in Port Dalhousie, Ontario. He started drumming at a young age and pursued his career as a full-time musician when he was a teenager. He traveled to England in an effort to get noticed but he didn’t have luck and returned home to Canada. He joined the band Rush in 1974.

Peart spent the last several years of his life living in Santa Monica, California, with his wife, photographer Carrie Nuttall, and his only daughter Olivia.

He Died From Brain Cancer

Rolling Stone reports that Peart died of brain cancer, which he’d been silently battling for the last three years. The outlet cites family spokesperson Elliot Mintz, and states that a band representative confirmed the news of Peart’s passing.

He Retired From Performing In 2015

Peart announced his decision to retire from music on December 7, 2015, in an interview with Drumhead Magazine. It was later revealed that his brain cancer diagnosis was the reason behind this decision.

“There comes a time to… take yourself out of the game. I would rather set it aside than face the predicament described in our song ‘Losing It,'” Peart said in announcing his retirement.

In a 2018 interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk, Rush bassist Geddy Lee said that Peart was not drumming at all.

“Neil is retired. He hasn’t just retired from Rush; he’s retired from drumming. He’s not drumming anymore, and he’s living his life. Which is fine — Alex [Lifeson] and I are cool with it. We’re all still total pals. In fact, Alex and I were there just a few weeks ago visiting him, and we stay in touch. And, of course, Alex lives very near to me, so we’re constantly going out to dinner, ’cause he loves to drink everything in my wine cellar. We’re still pals, and we all talk, but that period of our life is done,” Lee said.