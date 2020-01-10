Tom Steyer Proposes Offering Climate Change Refugees Legal Entry Into The United States

The proposal to offer legal entry to climate change refugees was one part of Steyer's newly revealed immigration plan.

As climate change shapes up to be one of the hottest topics of the 2020 presidential election, billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer revealed a plan that would allow people suffering from the effects of climate change legal entry into the United States.

According to The Hill, Steyer’s proposal is just one part of his wide-ranging proposal to tackle climate change, an issue that seems to be the cornerstone of his 2020 presidential run. His plan would entail the creation of new “legal categories” for those seeking refuge from areas stricken by climate change who feel that they need to relocate.

On Friday, Steyer unveiled his immigration plan on his official campaign website. In addition to allowing climate change refugees into the United States for shelter, Steyer laid out a plan to offer support for those affected.

“As the climate crisis escalates, global migration is expected to increase. Tom will help people around the world recover from disasters by providing funding, equipment, and support,” his website read.

“This will help communities improve their disaster response procedures, alleviate critical short-term scarcities, and institute effective recoveries.”

As reported by The Hill, in the summer of 2019, Steyer vowed to declare climate change a national emergency on his first day in office, should he win the presidency. He also pledged to help pass the Green New Deal and work to reduce the United States’ use of fossil fuels.

“We can’t continue to deny science and roll back environmental protections. We must treat the climate crisis with the urgency it demands,” Steyer said at the time. He went on to lay out a number of benefits from pushing initiatives such as the Green New Deal, which he said included job creation, a boost in local economies and the continued protection of the planet and environment.

The billionaire presidential candidate also provided a target date of 2045 as his goal to reduce pollutants that contribute to the global warming crisis to net-zero. By 2030, Steyer claimed, pollution from power plants and diesel engines would also be eliminated.

While Steyer has mostly struggled to make any headway in the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination, his outlook changed dramatically in recent days. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Steyer made two significant improvements in state polls which resulted in him qualifying for the upcoming, seventh Democratic primary debate next week which is taking place in the crucial early-voting state of Iowa.

His good fortune came just one day before the deadline to qualify for the debate stage would have expired. Steyer managed to climb seven points in a Fox News survey of Nevada voters and then managed to jump 11 points in a Fox News survey of South Carolina voters. The new numbers place him in the top three in each state.