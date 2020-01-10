Lyna Perez Teases Incredible Cleavage In Floral Bustier Top

The model flaunted her incredible figure in a revealing outfit.

On Friday, January 10, American model Lyna Perez uploaded yet another tantalizing photo for her 4.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap shows the 26-year-old posing in front of a yellow, ivy-covered building. A sizable fountain can be seen to her right. The social media sensation stood with her shoulders back and a hand on her hip. Lyna tilted her chin downward and gazed seductively into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The beauty sizzled in a floral, boned bustier top with lace detailing and a pair of figure-hugging blue jeans. Lyna’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing ensemble also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on display. The Instagram model kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a minimalist gold bracelet.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat a mascara.

In the caption, the digital influencer instructed her followers to write her Instagram handle, “lynaritaa,” in the comments section. She explained that some commenters will receive a free subscription to her premium content service. Lyna also stated that she will announce the winners of the giveaway on her Instagram Stories in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to fulfill Lyna’s request. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are so fine,” gushed a fan.

“You look really cute,” added another follower.

“When true beauty combines with drop dead gorgeous,” said a different devotee, adding a string of blue heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful woman, beautiful place. I like,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 34,000 likes.

As dedicated followers are aware, the beauty is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy Instagram photos of herself, that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a particularly cheeky picture, in which she flaunted her perky derriere in a skimpy blue bikini. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was uploaded.