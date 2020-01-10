‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants As She Hikes With Her Dog

Bri Teresi shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she combines hotness and cuteness, and her 674,000 fans are going crazy for it.

On Thursday, January 9, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in workout clothes during an outing with her adorable dog.

The photo shows Teresi with her mini goldendoodle named Mister Jack, who has his own Instagram page. As she revealed in the caption, model and pup are enjoying a walk through Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, California.

The model is rocking a white sports bra that features thin straps that go over her shoulders. The bra boasts a thin, light fabric that suggests it is meant for lighter activities rather than heavy workouts. The top also has a very low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting Teresi’s ample cleavage front and center.

Teresi teamed her sports bra with a pair of yoga pants featuring a floral print in varying shades of pink and purple against a white background. The leggings sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her slender and toned stomach in full evidence. The model did not include any tags to indicate where her outfit is from.

Teresi completed her outdoorsy look with a pair of gray and pink sneakers. In the photo, Teresi has her blond hair styled down in straight strands that are flying back with the wind. The model is holding Mister Jack in her arms. She is looking at him with her mouth open into a smile. Teresi appears to be wearing a little eye makeup and some bronzer on her cheeks.

The second photo shared in the post is a solo photo of Mister Jack. He is sitting on a bench while facing the camera.

The cute photos were a success with Teresi’s fans. In under a day of being posted, the pics garnered more than 9,900 likes and upwards of 175 comments.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the cute moment, and also to express their admiration for Teresi by showering her with compliments and emoji.

“**Insert lion king soundtrack here**” one user wrote.

“2 happy cuties,” raved another fan, trialing the words with a smiley.

“[Y]ou are my favorite,” a third fan chimed in, following the comment with a long string of emoji depicting flowers and smileys.