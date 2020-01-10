Halle Berry Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Workout Gear & Reveals Her Favorite Snack

Actress Halle Berry treated her 5.8 million Instagram followers to a #FitnessFriday post that showcased her toned physique — and revealed some of the secrets behind how she gets her incredible body. The picture she shared was a black-and-white snap that had some major drama with the lighting.

In the shot, Halle posed in front of a worn background that featured a brick wall with different textures. She appeared to be in motion, as though she was walking and the camera just happened to capture her. Halle’s locks were pulled up into a sleek bun that kept her hair away from her face and showcased her incredible beauty.

She rocked a tight short-sleeved cropped tee paired with some simple leggings that likewise clung to her curves. The outfit showed off her sculpted arms, a bit of her toned stomach, and her insane legs. Though the picture seemed to capture her in the act of working on her fitness, in the caption of the post, Halle opted to discuss another topic entirely — the types of things she snacks on to maintain her incredible body.

Halle encouraged her fans to check her Instagram stories for a bit more information, and shared that her ultimate pick for snacking is home made kale chips. It seems that Halle doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth, as she revealed, and prefers savory snacks instead.

The stunning actress’s fans absolutely loved the gorgeous shot and revealing caption, and the post received over 21,400 likes within just 31 minutes. It even received a like from fellow fit actress Jennifer Aniston. Many of Halle’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, and to ask about her snacking habits.

One fan asked “what is the best way to store the chips after you make a lot.”

Halle actually took the time to respond herself to the comment, and cheekily said “you can’t, you just have to eat them!”

Another fan called Halle the “most beautiful, hardest working woman in the business!!!” followed by a string of heart emoji including praise hands.

One follower couldn’t get enough of Halle’s good looks and said “you are a snack yourself Ms. Berry. Indeed you are.”

Halle isn’t afraid to show off the body she works so hard to achieve. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Halle shared a snap in which she rocked a black bathing suit while in the shower. The poster was her first #FitnessFriday share of 2020, and she got things off to a sizzling start. Though the swimsuit she rocked wasn’t particularly revealing, and the photo was somewhat blurry due to the shower, she still looked sexy in the picture.