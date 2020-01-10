UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Black Bikini: ‘I Could Get Used To This Jungle Life’

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste embraced her recent vacation to Mexico, and she’s generously taken her Instagram followers along for the ride through various posts and stories throughout the week.

Arianny wore a black string bikini top with a sheer black, long sleeve coverup that tied right below her breasts in the image, showing off her taut midsection. The model wore a ruched black and white polka dot skirt that fell to just below her knees and was sheer near the bottom half, and she credited the brand Pretty Little Thing for the garment. She stood barefoot in the sand, showing off her dark red pedicure, which matched the red manicure she sported on her fingernails. In the background were various green tropical plants and fencing created from natural, unfinished logs.

The Overhaulin‘ star posed with both arms bent, touching her face, and her long highlighted brunette hair fell in beachy waves over one shoulder. Arianny accessorized the look with a variety of necklaces in different lengths and colors, and the longest ones hung into her ample cleavage. She wore shimmery eyeshadow and a hint of nude lipstick to complete the casual vacation look.

Although Arianny admitted that she could get used to living in the jungle in the caption, in her Instagram story, she revealed that she got home last night from the trip. Upon her return home, Arianny delighted her fans by announcing that on Thursdays from now on, she planned to go live on her ap to chat about various topics. The model’s followers appreciated one last glimpse into the beautiful locale. In mere minutes, more than 2,900 Instagram users took the time to hit the “like” button while dozens also shared a positive message with Arianny in the reply section.

Nearly every person who replied agreed that the look was once again fire, and many included copious flame emoji to express the sentiment.

“Very beautiful! I hope you have a great day!” replied one fan.

“I love everything about this!” a second follower exclaimed.

“More more more please,” begged a third who also included a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m very into this,” a fourth declared using a series of lighting emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny teased her fans with another sexy shot of herself in a sheer white cover-up, under which she wore a daring pink, thong-style bikini. Throughout her vacation to Tulum, the model shared pictures in various beachwear while she enjoyed the beautiful scenery.