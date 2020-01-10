‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Nude Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing snap that showcased her curves — and a unique background.

In the shot, Kara stood on an expanse of road with a grass border and lush green trees a little bit further back from the road. The sky was a pale blue and filled with fluffy white clouds, but there was one detail that was particularly eye-catching — a row of zebras walking along the grass beside the road.

Kara was positioned in the middle of it all, and she rocked a nude dress that hugged her toned physique. The dress was simple, with ruched details over her chest and a neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. Kara’s long locks covered her shoulders, so fans couldn’t see the exact type of straps the dress had. The material stretched over her body, pulling across her toned thighs, and ended at just above mid-thigh. Her bronzed legs looked a mile long, and she made them look even more incredible by adding a pair of white peep toe high heels.

Kara added several more accessories to complete the ensemble, including a pair of round sunglasses, statement earrings, a pair of delicate necklaces, and a hat. She placed one hand by her side and touched the brim of her hat with the other as she stared at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the exotic snap, and the post received over 5,900 likes within just 44 minutes. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, instead encouraging her fans to guess where exactly the snap was taken. Many of the bombshell’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look — and quite a few shared their guesses about her destination.

“In the middle of the street, and in the reflection of yr shades it seems there is a white 4×4 and i guess it is in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.”

“Always so beautiful,” another fan added.

“You look absolutely amazing and gorgeous,” one fan said followed by a string of various emoji.

Yet another fan didn’t seem to believe the background was actually real, and commented “in front of a green screen?”

The buxom babe isn’t afraid to show off her voluptuous physique for her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a snap in which she rocked an open button-down shirt in a bold tiger print. The snap was stunning and seductive, and it showed off an insane amount of side boob as it accentuated Kara’s beauty.