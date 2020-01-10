Selena Gomez Wows In Low-Cut Nude-Colored Garment For New Music Video, ‘Rare’

It may have taken Selena Gomez some time to put out a new album but it was worth the wait. The “Love You Like A Love Song” songstress dropped her first album in five years, Rare, and treated fans to the music video of the album title track on the same day of its release. On Instagram, Gomez reflecting on the video shoot and has shared content from the day they filmed the video.

In the first image, the “Back to You” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut nude-colored vest top which appeared to be skintight. The garment had little gems embroidered all over which sparkled in the light. Gomez sported a full fringe and shoulder-length brunette hair with light brown highlights. She raised both her hands in the shot and posed in front of a clear blue sky while looking to her left. Gomez opted for no accessories and didn’t apply any necklaces, rings, or bracelets.

In the second pic, she was photographed lying down. The “Look at Her Now” chart-topper was surrounded by colorful nature and wore a dress with a thigh-high slit. Gomez looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and looked ethereal.

In the final shot, seemed to be getting ready for the shoot in hair and makeup. She was nearby hair equipment and was getting her makeup done by an artist. She looked cozy in a thick long-sleeved jumper and poked her tongue at the camera.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 16,500 comments, proving to be popular with her 165.4 million followers.

“YOU’RE THE MOST MAGICAL HUMAN BEING EVER,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I am so proud of you I love you so much Sel,” another shared.

“I feel so grateful to stan and admire such a beautiful soul like yours. Please don’t ever let anyone put that beautiful and amazing smile down. You’re the only source of positivity in my life. Thank you thank you thank you. I love you,” a third fan remarked.

“I LOVED THE VIDEO, SELENA YOU ARE THE QUEEN OF VISUALS FR. Love you,” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple love heart emoji.

Within two hours of premiering the video, “Rare” has been watched over half a million times already on her official YouTube account.

Rare is Selena Gomez’s first album since 2015’s Revival. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fanbase — also known as “Selenators” — reacted to the album very positively via social media.