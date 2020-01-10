‘World Series Flasher’ Lauren Summer Wears Nothing Under Open Faux Fur Jacket In Daring New Pic

Lauren Summer shared a daring new update to her Instagram page, and her 2.1 million fans are loving it.

Earlier this week, the Instagram model — who made headlines back in October when she and fellow model Julia Rose flashed their chests during Game 5 of last year’s World Series at Nationals Park, as The Inquisitr has previously written — took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself doing what she has become known for doing: showing off her assets.

The snap is a bit too racy to share here, but viewers wishing to take a peek can do so here. In the photo, Summer — who has been called the “World Series flasher” by several publications, including The New York Post— is posing indoors in front of art pictures. According to the geotag paired with her post, the shot was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Summer is rocking a faux fur jacket boasting a leopard print in varying shades of brown, beige and black. The winter coat has a high collar with black underlining. The garment has a zipper along the front, which the model left all the way open, putting quite a bit of her chest on display.

Summer is holding onto the fronts of the jacket, opening them a tad wider.

Summer completed her look with a long, red-painted nail. She is wearing her caramel hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The model uses her hair to help censor the photo.

For the photo, Summer is tilting her head back slightly as she fixes her gaze downward with her lips parted in a seductive way. The model is rocking eye makeup, including a light brown shadow, black eyeliner and mascara. A touch of bronzer highlights the structure of her face, particularly her cheekbones.

Unsurprisingly, the photo turned out to be quite popular with her followers. Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 187,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise Summer’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Definitely my favorite Instagram gal..” one user raved.

“Well that sure brightened my day up,” said another user, trailing the words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Awesome beauty and super natural perfection,” a third fan chimed in, adding a string of smileys at the end of the message.