Jax Taylor Reveals Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member He Would Want To Babysit His Child

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning to have kids soon and already have a potential babysitter in mind.

During an interview on the E! Network’s Pop of the Morning earlier this week, Taylor was asked which of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars he would want to babysit his first child and in response, he revealed that his sitter of choice would be none other than Kristen Doute due to her motherly nature.

“Probably Kristen. I feel like she’s… Kristen, she’s very motherly. She’s mothering Carter right now. She mothered Tom Sandoval. She’s mothered everybody in her relationships. Everybody,” Taylor explained to the hosts.

As for his thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump potentially babysitting his child, Taylor said he believes she’s past her prime, at least when it comes to watching children.

“I think she’s past her prime with that. I don’t think she would want to,” he admitted.

Plus, he added, he doesn’t think he’ll have the most well-behaved child because he’s never been known to be well-behaved himself.

“The child that I’m going to have… it’s going to be a demon child. It’s coming from me! If there’s karma, I’m gonna have gorgeous daughters,” he joked.

While Cartwright was supposed to be involved in the interview with her husband, she was ill and couldn’t make it.

While Taylor and Doute were rumored to be feuding with one another in 2019 as they filmed the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules with their cast mates, they appear to be in a great place with one another today, especially considering Taylor’s recent comments about Doute’s potential involvement in the life of his future child.

Although it was unclear why at the time, Taylor blocked Doute and a number of his other Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, last summer, which quickly led to rumors of potential cast feuds. As The Inquisitr reported, Doute was ultimately the one who confirmed that she had been blocked by Taylor on Twitter. However, at the same time, she shot down a rumor claiming their dispute was in some way linked to Taylor and Cartwright’s June wedding in Kentucky.

“I know @enews has been saying that Jax unfollowed some of us because of something regarding his wedding. Let me clear the air: Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE. But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding,” she tweeted.