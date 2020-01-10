Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Incredible Figure In Black Strappy Lingerie

The model posed on a couch while wearing risque lingerie.

On Friday, American model Niece Waidhofer delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing Instagram post.

The photo, taken in Houston, Texas, shows the stunner striking a seductive pose in what appears to be a living room. She sat on a white leather couch with decorative pillows behind her back. Niece rested her arm on the sofa’s back cushion and turned her head to face away from the camera. She looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

The 29-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy black bra with nude paneling and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing brand, God Save Queens. The risque lingerie put the model’s ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. Niece also sported black thigh-high stockings that accentuated her long, lean legs. She accessorized the sultry look with her signature black choker necklace.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She opted for a dark, dramatic eye look that included smokey eyeshadow and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the fact that she has a habit of purchasing lingerie, despite owning numerous sets.

Many of Niece’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise.

“Wow-zers! You are stunning! Love your posts,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Very nice and beautiful as always!!” added a different devotee.

“Such a beautiful and sexy young lady who is so sweet and fantastic,” wrote another commenter.

“Simply gorgeous and hot, amazing physique and beauty wow,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Niece replied to one fan who complimented her hair and explained that she was wearing extensions when the photo was taken.

“Thank you but it is a weave the only thing not fake about me at this point is my personality,” quipped the model.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, the brunette bombshell uploaded a photo, in which she wore bondage-style lingerie, devil horns, and black wings. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.