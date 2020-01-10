Fitness Model Laura Amy Flaunts Her Incredible Physique In Camo Bikini

Australian bombshell Laura Amy has delivered a fresh new Instagram update. The model and social media sensation have been racking up on followers on account of her sizzling bikini updates — it looks like the latest one may garner the brunette a new wave of admirers. Laura’s latest snapshot got her fans drooling over her luscious body.

In the photograph, the model looked stunning as she wore a green camo string two-piece. The sexy swimwear was tied at the back and around the model’s neck as she showcased her abundant cleavage, toned arms, taut stomach, rock-hard abs, and toned thighs.

Laura had her long, black hair loose that cascaded down her back and shoulder. As if to tease her fans more, she tugged at her thong bikini as she arched her back and posed with a sultry stare for the photo. She accessorized the glamorous look with gold hoop earrings, a gold thick bracelet, and a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The model seemingly posed on top of a table inside a hotel room, a flat-screen TV beside her, and her bag, a lamp, and other hotel furniture were seen at the backdrop. As it was probably midday when the photo was captured, the sunlight from the hotel window made Laura’s tanned skin glow.

In the caption of the post, Laura tagged her bikini sponsor, RyderWear, and fellow influencer Lauren Simpson, as she designed the brand’s newest collection. Laura also shared a discount code with her followers.

The latest share was loved by Laura’s fans and could not help themselves, but to gush over the model. The photo gained over 14,000 likes and almost 300 comments in 24 hours of being live. Laura’s followers on the social media site flocked to the comment section of the post to let the model know how beautiful she looked.

“You are so beautiful!!!” an admirer commented, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so beautiful! Always love looking at your feed babe!” another fan added.

“Wow, totally stunning babe. Fabulous figure and bikini,” a third follower chimed in.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous in that bikini,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

As if the sexy snapshot was not racy enough, Laura posted a series of Instagram Stories where she flaunted more of her assets in a neon-green bikini.

In a report by The Inquisitr, the hottie showed off her incredible body in social media, wearing a tiny crop top and skimpy bikini bottoms. According to the report, the model was photographed in an upscale bathroom that had floor-length windows overlooking the city.