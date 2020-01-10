Instagram Sensation Ashley Ortiz Flaunts Enviable Booty In Thong Bikini For Hot New Photo

Ashley Ortiz shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she gives her 2 million-plus followers something to talk about, and they are not complaining at all.

Earlier this week, the Instagram model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering picture of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo sees Ortiz down in the sand as she enjoys at day at the beach. As the geotag she added to her post reveals, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida.

Ortiz is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top is not clearly visible in this shot because Ortiz is posing with her back to the camera. What is visible in this snap is that the top features a set of spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck and another set that ties behind her back. However, previous posts show that it consists of a classic triangle top, with its triangles boasting a metallic gold color.

Ortiz teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms whose thick straps sit high on her frame. This style of bikini accentuates Ortiz’s hourglass figure by contrasting her voluptuous lower body against her itty bitty waistline. The thong bottoms put Ortiz’s famous derriere front and center. The model did not reveal what brand her swimsuit is from.

Ortiz is kneeling with her knees spread apart as she looks over her left shoulder at the camera. The model is using one hand to grab her hair behind her neck while she takes the index finger of the opposite hand to her lips. Ortiz is shooting an intense gaze at the onlooker with a coquettish half-smile on her lips.

Ortiz is wearing dark eye makeup, including eyeliner and mascara, which adds even more depth to her fierce gaze. A touch of bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her pronounced cheekbones.

The photo was a hit with her fans. Since going live, the post has garnered more than 46,300 likes and upwards of 845 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to share their admiration for Ortiz.

“You’re unreal,” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“Hottie,” wrote another fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a fire at the end of the comment.

“Always spectacular in anything you do,” a third fan chimed in.