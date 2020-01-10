Seattle Police Officer Accused Of Contributing To A Man’s Suicide Via A Ruse To Catch Him For A Misdemeanor

The scheme 'shocked the conscience,' as an investigation into the incident described it.

A Seattle police officer is accused of contributing to a man’s suicide via a scheme to get him to turn himself in which the officer allegedly lied about the severity of the man’s crime, The Seattle Times reports. The man was wanted for misdemeanor hit-and-run.

At some point before June 2018, the unidentified suspect was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. The accident involved multiple vehicles, but fortunately no one was injured. The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene of the accident, but since no one was injured, his alleged hit-and-run would have been a misdemeanor.

At some point after the collision, two Seattle officers, who weren’t involved in the original accident, which took place in a completely different precinct, were sent to an address associated with the suspect in order to bring him in. On the way there, a police watchdog group found, one of the officers decided to play a game with the suspect.

“It’s a lie, but it’s fun,” the officer allegedly said.

Speaking to a woman who answered the door at the address, the officers were told that the suspect had used the address to register his vehicle, but didn’t live there. While the woman was looking through her phone to find the suspect’s phone number, one of the officers allegedly told her that one of the “victims” in the crash was in critical condition, and that she “might not survive.”

The woman was clearly upset at this revelation. She was eventually able to track down the suspect, and advised him to get a lawyer.

At first, the suspect wasn’t particularly concerned, as he reportedly didn’t believe that anyone had been injured in the accident. However, the man had struggled with substance abuse issues, and had had his own run-ins with the law, and he began to fixate on what he had purportedly done.

He eventually became “despondent” over his belief that he had actually hurt someone, and he eventually took his own life.

The Police Department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) eventually got wind of this series of events, and investigated.

In its final report, the watchdog group concluded that the officer’s actions “shocked the conscience.”

The Seattle P.D. apparently agreed: the unnamed officer was suspended for six days without pay.

“The officer’s actions did not meet SPD’s standards of acceptable use of discretion and were not consistent with the standards of professionalism or training,” the department said in a statement.

The department has also trained all of its officers on the appropriate use of using falsehoods to collect information or track suspects.

