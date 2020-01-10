Asked To Name One Thing ‘President Has Done Well,’ Donald Trump Supporter Draws A Total Blank In Viral Video

A revealing interview with a Trump supporter at a rally in Ohio Thursday night went viral, due to the man's non-answer to a simple question.

Donald Trump held his first campaign rally of 2020, giving a performance that made a stark contrast to his nine-minute, White House speech a day earlier. In the earlier speech, Trump appeared subdued, and reverted to his habit of making repeated, sharp sniffing sounds. But on Thursday, he gave an animated and angry performance, attacking Democrat Adam Schiff as “pencil neck,” and telling a protester to “go home to mommy.”

But the moment that went perhaps most viral from the rally at 8,000-seat Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, did not feature Trump at all. Instead, the moment caught on video showed a brief interview with a young Trump supporter wearing a “Trump 2020” red baseball cap. When the interviewer asked the youth to name a single thing that “the president has done well,” the Trump supporter appeared to come up completely empty.

“I’m not really sure, I just support him,” the young man said, as quoted by Raw Story, after spending several seconds searching for words.

As seen below on this page, the clip posted via Twitter by online video editor Vic Berger IV collected 45,300 “likes” and almost 11,000 retweets in less than 12 hours after he posted the tweet. The video has also appeared on YouTube, and was picked up by the news-based humor site Fark.com.

What is something that you believe the president has done well? pic.twitter.com/UlFeaOtTVR — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) January 10, 2020

Twitter users who commented on Berger’s post were not impressed by the young Trump supporter’s inability to list even one thing that “the president has done well.”

“Bruh he couldn’t even make some s**t up,” said one Twitter user, as quoted by the United Kingdom-based news site Metro.

“Imagine that. He can’t come up with even one thing Trump has done well,” replied another. “Go figure.”

Despite his supporter being unable to come up with a single thing he had “done well,” Trump spent much of the rally boasting about things that he believes that he has done well — and, as he does in every rally, attacked his political enemies, often with derisive nicknames.

In Toledo, Trump taunted House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment inquiry into Trump late last year, addressing the California rep directly as “you little pencil neck,” as quoted by Vox.com.

“He has the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it is loose,” Trump said of Schiff.

In fact, Trump lashed out at Democrats across the board as “radical” and “vicious, horrible people,” and branded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “crazy.”

Trump also complained that he had yet to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, and claimed that he was better-loved among Republicans than Abraham Lincoln.

But Trump supporters have produced viral moments at his rallies as well, even prior to Thursday’s awkward interview. A rally in Florida last November produced a widely viral photo of an elderly white couple wearing T-shirts that read, “Blacks For Trump.”