Nicholas Hoult Cast In Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie, Possibly As A Villain

Tom Cruise confirmed two more sequels for the Mission: Impossible franchise last year, and it looks like one or possibly both of the films have just landed their villain. Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the news on his Instagram page yesterday by sharing a portrait photo of X-Men: Days of Future Past actor Nicholas Hoult on his timeline. In the caption of the new post, McQuarrie asked Hoult if he was ready to “raise a little hell.”

“Love to. Though why stop at a little?” Hoult wrote in the comment section.

While it was not confirmed who Hoult will be playing in the upcoming Mission: Impossible flick, many are speculating he will take on a villainous role given the comment made by McQuarrie about raising hell. Hoult’s response has also sparked rumors that he will show up in both M:I 7 and M:I 8, given he said: “why stop at a little?”

The original Mission: Impossible through M:I 4 all saw different villains for each film, but the last two movies in the franchise contained the same big bad in the form of Solomon Lane. This could be the same pattern the next two action movies opt to follow.

Hoult had auditioned for the role of Goose’s son in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick flick but was ultimately beat out by Miles Teller. According to Variety, Hoult and Cruise had a “solid meeting” which likely resulted in the former’s casting in the upcoming Mission: Impossible project.

Returning alongside Cruise for the next film is Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Foust who joined the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2015’s Rogue Nation. The action-packed batch of movies is also adding Marvel Cinematic Universe actresses Hayley Atwell and Pom Klemtieff. McQuarrie also noted on Instagram that Shea Whigham will appear in one or both of the films, adding that fans will “never see him coming.” The Silver Linings Playbook and Joker actor is also rumored to play a villain in one or both films. So far there is no confirmation of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, or Jeremy Renner returning to the franchise after all three actors appeared in multiple past films.

Renner was absent from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, likely due to scheduling from Avengers films, but Rhames and Pegg have both appeared in the last three Mission: Impossible movies.

Other upcoming films for Hoult include The Banker and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are being shot back to back and will land in theaters in 2021 and 2022 respectively.