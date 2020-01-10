Ashlee Holmes Threatens Legal Action Against Danielle Staub As Kim Granatell Calls Bluff On ‘RHONJ’ Star

Ashlee Holmes hasn’t appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for quite some time now, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been dragged into some drama with a certain cast member. Danielle Staub and Ashlee had their fair share of drama on Season 2 of the hit Bravo show, but things are still brewing between the two women. Ashlee, former cast member Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter, has made a few comments on Instagram which suggests Danielle is spreading lies about her in direct messages to unknown people on the platform.

Popular Bravo fan account Real Housewives Franchise captured some of Ashlee’s comments on their Instagram feed regarding Danielle.

“Danielle Staub is DMing people absolutely insane and false stories about me. I can easily prove that they are false stories. This is me openly telling her to stop or I will be taking legal action,” Ashlee wrote.

Which people Ashlee is referring to is a mystery, but Danielle has been known to engage with fans and viewers of RHONJ on social media.

“If anyone else has DMs from her, feel free to send them my way. I’m collecting as many as I can for when I file my report,” she continued.

Last month Ashlee made headlines again when she and Kim “G” Granatell spoke out on social media regarding the big hair-pulling Season 2 fight. Kim G revealed Danielle had pulled out her own extensions in a car after Ashlee had grabbed at her hair. Danielle took Ashlee to court over the allegations, and none of the charges ever came to fruition.

Kim G is speaking out again about Danielle alongside Ashlee, claiming that her former bestie was actually fired from RHONJ, and didn’t quit like the mother-of-two recently claimed on Watch What Happens Live. Danielle said she will never appear on the show again, either as a friend or full-time housewife, and said it was a choice she made.

“More lies. So she won’t be returning to the franchise, but let’s be real it’s not by choice…” Kim G wrote according to Instagram account iRealHousewives. “…in contracts we are not allowed to put hands on other cast. And especially after she told @Adam_Barta they offered so much money to return why would she quit? #RHONJ”

Kim G has since deleted the tweet where she accused Danielle of being fired, and the latter has yet to comment on the allegations.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.