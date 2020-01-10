Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Figure In Red Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

The fitness model posed on a sidewalk while wearing skintight workout gear.

On Friday, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the Instagram influencer striking a variety of poses on a concrete footpath in what appears to be a suburban area. Numerous cars and green foliage can be seen in the blurred background. The 28-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a plunging red sports bra and a pair of matching, cropped leggings. The skintight workout gear put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model completed the sporty look with black-and-white tennis shoes.

The brunette beauty’s long locks cascaded over her shoulders. She opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, the fitness trainer leaned against a white wall and held onto a bottle of the energy drink BYLT in the flavor Fruit Punch. She played with a strand of her hair, as she gazed directly into the camera. For the following photo, Katelyn stood, with her hips jutted out and her legs crossed, in the middle of the sidewalk.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for BYLT by claiming the drink increases her endurance during her training sessions. She also implored followers to let her know which of the two photos they preferred.

Some fans were quick to share their opinion on the photo set in the comments section. Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Literally one of the prettiest and finest ladies that this world has ever got blessed with,” gushed one fan.

“Wow red looks so cute on you,” said a different devotee, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Always the most beautiful woman ever! Thanks for sharing!” added another commenter.

“One of the wonders that exist in this world is you, beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the bombshell has a tendency to flaunt her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, Katelyn uploaded particularly provocative photos, in which she wore a low-cut bodysuit, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.