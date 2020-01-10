Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Pulls Up Her Daisy Dukes In Hot New Photo

Diana Maux shared a new photo to her Instagram feed, and her 503,000-plus fans are in awe.

On Thursday, January 9, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a smoldering snapshot of herself in a revealing outfit that showcases her incredible physique. As she indicated in the caption, the shot is from her 2020 motivation calendar, which she is encouraging her fans to purchase by clicking on the link posted in her Instagram bio.

In the post, Maux is seen on her back on the floor of a clean, elegant living room. The Latina model and trainer has her side to the camera as she has one foot are up on a coffee table to the right. The other foot is up in the air. Meanwhile, Maux is pulling up a pair of light-washed, distressed denim shorts, though she hadn’t quite completed the task at the time the picture was taken.

Underneath her Daddy Dukes, Maux is wearing a pair of underwear bottoms in dark red. Its thin straps sit high on her frame, exposing her full, wide hips. The position she is in causes her core to engage, highlighting the model’s enviably chiseled abs.

Maux paired her shorts with a white crop top featuring thin, adjustable straps that go over her shoulders. The top’s thin, stretchy fabric hugs her torso tightly, showcasing her ample cleavage.

Maux completed her outfit with a pair of white, chunky sneakers that give her look a sporty, casual vibe. According to the tags added to the photo and caption, the pictures for her calendar were captured by photographer Kenny Deveaux Jr.

Maux is wearing her chocolate hair styled down in large waves, which are spread out on the floor behind her. The model is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The photo proved to be popular with her fanbase. In under a day of being published, the photo garnered more than 5,300 likes and upwards of 140 comments. Users of the social media platform used this opportunity to engage with Maux, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“One of the best photos of you hun,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“So gorgeous,” raved another one, following the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“This is lit,” a third fan added, also including a few fire emoji at the end of the message.