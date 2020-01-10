Jordyn Woods Wows Fans As She Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Barely-There Striped Bathing Suit

Jordyn Woods put her voluptuous figure on full display in a skimpy striped bathing suit for her latest Instagram snaps. Kylie Jenner’s former best friend wowed her fans with the shot on Friday afternoon.

In the eye-popping photos, Jordyn sported a white and brown bathing suit with black tiger stripes on it. The sexy swimwear boasted a plunging neckline to showcase the model’s massive cleavage. The suit was also included thin string straps around the hips and waist.

The suit was narrowly cut on the hip and barely covered the sides of her chest. Jordyn’s hourglass figure, including her curvy hips, flat tummy, and booty were all in the spotlight in the photos.

In the first photo, the model posed with one arm behind her head and the other reaching out next to her as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. The second shot featured Jordyn turned to the side as she exposed even more skin.

She accessorized the look with some dangling gold earrings and layered chains around her neck. Jordyn wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek style behind her head, and rocked a full face of makeup.

Jordyn’s glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and soft pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the style.

In the background of the photo a tall, green plant is visible, while in the caption Jordyn tells someone that she’s on her way.

Of course, many of the reality TV personality’s 11 million followers went wild for the upload, clicking the like button over 148,000 times and leaving more than 1,500 comments in just the first 30 minutes after the photos were published online.

“It’s too early to be looking THIS good,” one of Jordyn’s followers stated in the comments section.

“WOW!!! You are not playing fair,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Oh my word.. Perfection.. Looks so stunning.. Such an inspiration,” a third person remarked.

“Whoever gets to call her his WIFE has won at LIFE. PERIOD,” a fourth social media user declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn isn’t shy about flaunting her curves online. Recently, the model stunned in a pair of skintight green pants and a form-fitting top as she hit the town with Lori Harvey.

That post was a huge hit among Jordyn Woods’ fans. To date, that upload has earned more than 568,000 likes and over 3,200 comments.