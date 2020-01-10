Wendy Williams Urges Friend Blac Chyna To ‘Comply’ With Rob Kardashian Amid Custody Battle

Wendy Williams recently decided to weigh in on Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s custody battle for their daughter, Dream.

The daytime talk show host spoke about the former couple’s latest legal battle in front of her audience on Thursday, January 9. According to Hollywood Life, Williams shared that she is worried for her friend, and said that the drama isn’t good for the mother of two. Kardashian’s reasoning for fighting for full custody is reportedly due to Chyna’s alcohol and substance abuse issues, which allegedly take place while Dream is in her care.

Williams shared with her audience that she reached out to Chyna first before reporting on the topic on her show. Not only is Williams close with Chyna, but she also became friends with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, this past summer.

“I texted Chyna this morning and asked her if she had something to say,” Williams began, noting that Chyna did not get back to her. “Rob Kardashian, who should’ve never got in the fast lane with Chyna to begin with, OK! — You’re out of your league sir, on every level of life,” she continued.

Williams also shared that, now more than ever, Chyna should be willing to work with Kardashian, his mother and his sisters. She referenced how the Arthur George founder is taking steps to getting his life back on track, including his weight loss and health. Williams also warned Chyna that the Kardashian/Jenner family could use their influence and power to ensure that Dream stays with them in the future.

“Comply with everything. Chyna this is not a good look,” Williams admitted. “That whole family is going to gang up on you in the worst way ever… Chyna, you’re in this alone, man. It’s not looking good as a mom and all these accusations.”

Although there are court documents that show Kardashian has filed for sole custody of Dream, Chyna and Kardashian haven’t spoken about the matter publicly. There may be some truth to Williams’ claims, however, as both Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are reportedly doing everything in their power to keep Dream with her dad. The Revenge Body host has reportedly claimed that Dream’s attitude shifts when she has to leave her father.

Williams and Chyna were seen together back in summer 2019 at various events, including the Los Angeles LGBTQ Pride parade. While the two seem to be friendly with one another, Williams also said on her show that Kardashian’s relationship with Chyna was him going for the “lowest-lying fruit.”