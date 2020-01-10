Tove Lo Wears Pink Animal-Print Swimsuit & Teases Lyrics To Unreleased Song, ‘Bikini Porn’

Sweden’s own pop star, Tove Lo, has taken to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself in a swimsuit.

The “Really Don’t Like U” songstress stunned in a pink animal-print swimsuit that was relatively skimpy. The garment displayed her entire back and belly at the front. She paired the look with black flip flops and accessorized herself with a thick gold necklace. Tove sported her brunette and blonde wavy hair down and appeared to be very carefree in the images.

The “Habits (Stay High)” chart-topper posed in what looked like a desert with a cloudy gray sky. In the first shot, she rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. In the second, Tove faced the desert and was photographed from behind while throwing her middle fingers up.

In the third, she kicked her foot up and smiled. She showed off the tattoo on her arm which was also raised. In the fourth and final pic, she stood next to someone by the road. In front of her was a black car with people sitting in the boot with no roof. She placed one hand on her hip and was caught smiling again.

She tagged creative director Charlie Twaddle in all four images.

It is unknown whether these photos are from an upcoming music video. However, a fan page on Twitter noted that Tove previously teased lyrics to an unreleased song titled “Bikini Porn” last year. In her caption, she wrote more lyrics to the song that has still yet to be released and put the hashtag of the song title.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“A f**ing queen. I Can’t wait for the next bop,” one user wrote.

“Holy sh*t love the suit and desert vibes,” another shared.

“So when are we getting the song?” a third fan questioned.

“I need that bathing suit!” a fourth follower commented.

In September, Tove released her fourth studio album, Sunshine Kitty. The record was filled with lots of new material and collaborations with Alma, Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, Doja Cat, and MC Zaac.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tove promoted her merch for the album in front of a stunning sunset. She wore her own black T-shirt paired with gold hot pants.

The “Glad He’s Gone” hitmaker has been hinting to fans that she will be dropping more brand new music soon and they can’t wait.