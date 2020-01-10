‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumors

Denise Richards is rumored to have hooked up with Brandi Glanville on numerous occasions in 2019.

Denise Richards just hit the red carpet without her wedding ring.

Days after rumors began swirling in regard to her alleged affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Brandi Glanville, the 48-year-old mother of three attended an event at the Hotel VP Plaza España Design in Madrid, Spain on January 8, where she strutted her stuff in a black outfit, heels, and no ring.

On January 10, Hollywood Life mentioned Richards’ appearance in Spain and noted that while the actress did wear several necklaces and a pair of earrings, her wedding ring from husband Aaron Phypers was “nowhere in sight.” The outlet also noted that Richards’ appearance came just after she was accused of having a months-long affair with Glanville in 2019.

While Richards has not yet responded to the reports herself, she hasn’t shared a photo of her husband since December 4 of last year and appears to be focusing her energy and attention on her busy career.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have heard, the Daily Mail shared a story about Richards and Glanville’s rumored affair earlier this week, claiming that their relationship with one another began after Richards claimed she and Phypers had an open marriage, which was reportedly not true.

“Denise claimed to Brandi that she was in an open marriage, but she wasn’t and this has hurt Denise’s husband Aaron very much,” an insider said at the time, adding that Glanville “is upset” about being lied to by Richards.

Another insider told the Daily Mail that news of Richards’ supposed affair with Glanville was first brought up to their co-stars during a cast dinner filmed for Season 10.

“They confronted Denise about the alleged nasty things she’d been saying about them. Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell. They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi. The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show’s fans will get to see it all go down,” the site reported.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville hinted at her affair with Richards on Twitter earlier this week when she seemingly suggested she had proof of her hookups with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star. As fans may have seen, the longtime reality star sparked rumors of evidence when she shared a photo of a receipt and capitalized the letter “D” in the caption.

Richards’ rep has denied the affair.