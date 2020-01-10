Cover Model Jenna Jenovich Gets Steamy In Daring Black Dress, Says ‘Bras Are Overrated’

Jenna Jenovich looked smoking hot in a daring dress by the brand Revolve for her latest Instagram update. The cover model shared the steamy post with her followers on Friday.

In the sexy snap, Jenna went braless under a skimpy black gown. The dress boasted thin spaghetti straps that wrapped around her shoulders and behind her back, and only a thin piece of material connected the top to the skirt.

The ensemble flaunted the brunette bombshell’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy and tiny waist. The dress also put her curvy hips on full display while giving fans a peek at her legs.

Jenna’s long, brown hair was parted to the side and styled in sleek waves that fell down her back and rippled over one of her shoulders.

She added a full face of glam makeup for the shot, sporting sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and a smoky eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter to her face, as well a vivid red lipstick to complete the look.

In the background of the photo some palm trees and other green foliage can be seen. Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, Jenna reveals that she believes wearing a bra is overrated.

Of course, many of Jenna’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the racy photo, and clicked the like button over 6,100 times and left more than 140 comments in less than an hour after the photo went live on the platform.

“Every single look that Jenna has posted this week has been on point. She can do no wrong. She looks hotter every day. It’s wild!,” one of Jenna’s followers said in the comments section.

“And you are like hotness overloaded,” a second comment read.

“Setting benchmark of swag by each post!” another adoring fan wrote.

“You’re a beautiful tropical fashion queen. I love your dress. You’re a woman of class. Have a good relaxing weekend sweetheart,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her black braless photo, Jenna slayed in a red floor-length gown that exposed her long legs with a thigh-high slit.

The model put all of her curves in the spotlight for the post, while rocking some sexy black heels and a gold bracelet to accessorize the outfit.

That post was also a popular one among Jenna Jenovich’s fans. To date, the photo has racked up over 6,400 likes and more than 170 comments for the Instagram smokeshow.