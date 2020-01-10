Gemma Watts, 21, Who Posed As 16-Year-Old Boy To Sexually Assault Up To 50 Teenage Girls, Sentenced To 8 Years

Some of the victims committed self-harm after being abused.

A 21-year-old English woman who posed as a 16-year-old boy in order to groom and sexually abuse as many as 50 vulnerable teenage girls has been sentenced to eight years in prison, The Guardian reports.

Gemma Watts used social media apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp to make contact with teenage girls, many of whom were vulnerable due to having been bullied or having low self-esteem. She created a fake Instagram account, that of “Jake Waton,” whom she presented as a 16-year-old boy. She wore loose-fitting clothes, tied her hair up into a bun, wore a hood over her head, and used teenage slang and posted videos of skateboarding, in order to keep up the ruse.

She would then find the profiles of 14-16-year-old girls and “Like” them in order to begin grooming them, calling them “Babe” and other pet names.

Using the app, Watts was able to convince at least some of her victims to send her sexually-explicit photos.

Watts was so good at maintaining her persona of a teenage boy that she was even able to meet the families of some of the girls and maintain her ruse as a boy.

A couple of times Watts came close to getting found out. Though she stuffed a tube sock into her pants in order to present the image of having a penis, at least one nude photo of the real Watts, dressed as a woman, was sent. Watts explained to the girl that it was “Jake” trying on women’s clothes. When a victim noticed that Watts had breasts, Watts said that she had struggled with her weight and still had “man boobs.”

When she got arrested, Watts told authorities that she viewed the entire thing as a “game,” and that she was trying to “cheer up” depressed girls by giving them attention.

However, to the victims, it was no game. In one case, Watts held a knife to a girl’s throat and physically assaulted her. Other victims, already in vulnerable states psychologically, committed unspecified acts of self-harm after their experiences with Watts.

“She’s in my head … I think what she has done to me is gross, horrible,” said one victim.

Watts’ defense team argued that Watts was immature for her age, has diminished intelligence, and has her own unspecified “issues” with sexuality. In arguing for leniency, her team also noted that she had no prior criminal convictions.

However, Judge Susan Evans noted that Watts’ behavior involved careful planning and was clearly “predatory.”

“It seems that nothing deterred you,” she told Watts.