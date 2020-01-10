Ricky Gervais Responds To Those Offended By His Golden Globes Performance, ‘It’s Not All About You’

Ricky Gervais thinks some people took his Golden Globes performance a little too seriously.

Last Sunday, comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes and gave a hilarious and at some points shocking performance. He laid into Hollywood’s elite and covered all kinds of controversial topics. In a recent tweet, he responded to those that were offended by his monologue, accusing them of taking it too seriously and too personally, according to Pop Culture.

Some viewers found Gervais’ remarks to be fairly right winged, as he poked fun at the elitism some celebrities have as well as the fact that many use their platform to promote political issues despite arguably not having the authority to do so. But Gervais insists that he is personally a liberal and didn’t intend his Golden Globes performance to fit any political agenda, he explained in his tweet.

“1. Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument. 2. If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone. 3. It’s not all about you. 4. Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.”

In a recent statement, Gervais slammed those who don’t just take comedy for what it is and instead find a reason to be offended by it, particularly referring to journalists who responded to the jokes he made at the award show.

“I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it? Just makes it funnier though.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this was Gervais’ fifth time that he’s hosted the award show and he made multiple remarks saying he’s clearly the wrong person for the position. He also insists that this was his last time ever hosting. Thus, because he had no intention of trying to get invited back, he held nothing back and certainly wasn’t afraid to ruffle any feathers as he made clear throughout the night.

In one particularly notable jab, Gervais slammed the celebrities gathered for a lack of education, saying that teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had likely spent more time in school than they had. He went on to tell them that the award show was already long enough and instead of going on a political rant when they went up to accept their award, they should keep things brief and cut to the chase.

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and then f*ck off,” he said.