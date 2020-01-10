Aussie Bombshell Natalie Roser Sizzles In Matching Ivory Bra & Panties: ‘Welcome To My Office’

Natalie Roser is welcoming her fans to her office in the sexiest way imaginable. As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty know, Roser regularly shows off her stunning figure for fans while clad in some of the hottest piece on that you could dream up. Roser has already amassed an impressive following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone and that number continues to climb with each and every photo update.

In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the model welcomed them to her office while she was clad in a sexy ensemble from the line that she founded. In the first photo of the double-photo update, the model struck a pose in a chair, looking straight up into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She had her enviable figure on full display in a matching ivory colored set that included a push-up bra and panties. Roser left little to the imagination while showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as plenty of thigh.

Over the undergarments the Aussie bombshell rocked a tailored suit coat that fit her like a glove. For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail and rocked a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara as well as foundation. She completed the hot look with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. In the second photo in the pair, the model sported the same sexy outfit but struck a slightly altered pose.

The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 12,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. Most fans took to the photo to let Roser know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others confessed that they wanted to purchase the bra and panties. A few more had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Even when you don’t smile, you look beautiful…,” one fan gushed, adding a series of various emoji to the end of the comment.

“I’m looking for an acceptable place to submit my resume,” another Instagrammer joked.

“Beautiful but get ready life is tough,” a third commented with a few flame emoji.

