Prince Harry’s Dad Reportedly Threatens To Cut Off Money As Couple Pulls Back From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this week that they were planning to step back from the royal life to focus on raising their family and to work on their charities. The news has shocked royal fans and, apparently, the royal family as well. Now, Prince Charles, Harry’s father, is reportedly threatening to cut the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off.

According to the Daily Beast, a source close to Prince Charles says that he isn’t the type of person to turn a blind eye when someone slights the crown, as some people believe Meghan and Harry did when they abruptly announced that they were no longer going to take part in their royal duties.

“Charles is not the kind of person to take insults to the crown well and, while personally sometimes guilty of extravagance, he likes to think of himself as frugal on behalf of the institution,” a source said.

While the royal couple has said that they plan to become financially independent as part of their goal to step away from the royal life, it’s likely that they would need a little help from the royals – at least at first. But the source says that they could be in for a big surprise.

“The idea that he will just roll over and continue giving Harry and Meghan millions of pounds a year if they want to go off and do their own thing is seriously wide of the mark.”

The source added that Charles may decide to charge them rent on Frogmore Cottage, their home base in the United Kingdom.

The royal couple made an official announcement on their Instagram account on Wednesday that they would be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple says that this will enable them to “raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter,” which they say is launching a new charity and becoming financially independent.

The couple launched a new website called Sussex Royal to further explain their decision and to serve as a launching pad for their new entities, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The move wasn’t entirely unexpected as the couple has faced rumors for over a year now that they have been unhappy in their position in the royal family and that they have been feuding with Prince William and Kate Middleton.