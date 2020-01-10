Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Separated From Royal Family Due To Controversial Instagram Pic, Source Says

The 'Line of Succession' photo didn't include Harry or Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were driven to resign as “senior members” of the Royal Family, limit their royal duties, and live in Canada part-time due, at least in part, to a controversial Instagram photo the Windsors posted, The Times of London reports. The photo shows the “Line of Succession” to the British throne, and doesn’t include Harry or Archie.

Earlier this week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the royal-watching world when they announced that they are “stepping back” from their royal duties. And while they didn’t give an official reason, the couple has been bedeviled by rumors of a rift between their family and the rest of the Windsors, to say nothing of Meghan’s souring relationship with her subjects back in Old Blighty.

However, the venerable British newspaper posits that the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak, for Harry and Meghan came when the family’s official Instagram account posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George.

Those four people are the current monarch and the three who will almost certainly succeed her on the Throne, barring any abdications or early deaths. The photo is symbolic, says the Times, of Prince Charles’ vision of a “slimmed down” and “less expensive” monarchy.

You’ll notice that neither Prince Harry nor Prince Archie are in the photo. Both are fare enough down the line of succession that the odds of either of them every occupying the throne are vanishingly small.

Still, it was their absence from the photo, as well as the absence of any photos of Harry’s corner of the family on Queen Elizabeth’s desk in her televised Christmas message, that caused the Sussexes to feel like the were being excluded from the family.

Public relations expert Nick Ede says that there’s no reason for Harry and Meghan to feel excluded. In the light of the family’s PR nightmare concerning Prince Andrew, it’s not surprising that Prince Charles, who will almost certainly be King in the next few years, is keen to present a Royal Family free of characters so far removed from the throne.

“I think it was a direct way of showing they are streamlining, they are thinking about what do do about taxpayers’ money. When the Queen goes, it is going to change, no matter what anyone says,” Ede says.

Meanwhile, Megxit, as its being called on Twitter, is moving quickly. Already Madam Toussad’s Wax Museum has removed the figures of Harry and Meghan, and on Friday it was reported that Meghan had already arrived in Canada.