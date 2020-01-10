Amy Schumer Shares Shocking Photo Of Bruised Stomach Amid ‘Emotional’ IVF Treatment

Comedienne Amy Schumer shared an “emotional” struggle with her followers on Instagram as the actress revealed she is one week into IVF treatments in order to give her son Gene a sibling. She shared a shocking photo of her bruised stomach along with a caption asking for help.

Amy noted that she was “run down” and asked her followers for advice among those who have experienced the procedure.

The photo showed just what the comedienne is enduring in an attempt to freeze her own eggs so she and husband Chris Fischer can add to their loving family.

While Amy did not personally share the reason for the discoloration on her midsection, most women who are into an IVF treatment take fertility drugs via injections in their stomach to stimulate their ovaries for 8-14 days.

The website Arc Fertility explained that ovarian stimulation is used to mature multiple eggs for later egg retrieval. In the caption, Amy revealed that she would be freezing her eggs.

Fans and celebrity friends rallied around Amy’s honest image, liking it over 580,000 times and counting. They shared their own sentiments in the photo’s comments section where they remarked they would be there for the actress and her family as they traveled through this challenging journey towards a second try at parenthood.

Katie Couric, Mary McCartney, Selena Gomez, Samantha Ronson, Guy Oseary, Rosanna Arquette, and Wendy Williams, were just a few of the celebrities who sent their prayers, love, and advice towards Gene and Amy on their journey.

“You’re the real MVP putting a real face on IVF and everyone with fertility issues, thank you,” said one fan of the comedienne on Instagram.

“My biggest advice would be to relax and trust in the process. Also, be positive and trust your gut instinct. This is hard on your body to treat your self during and after. Pamper yourself. And don’t forget about your husband. This is taxing on him also. Don’t forget that he has feelings too. Good luck” said a second concerned fan, who shared some sound advice on the social media site.

This post comes just one day after the comedienne and star of the Netflix special Growing shared an image of herself, husband Chris and their dog as he pushed her in a sand wheelchair. She jokingly revealed in the pic’s accompanying caption that she and her husband would be stepping down from their royal duties. This was a nod to the same announcement former Suits star Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry made one day earlier.