NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers ‘Willing To Listen To Offers’ For Any Players Except LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Though they currently hold the best record in the Western Conference, rumors are currently circulating that the Los Angeles Lakers are still planning to be active on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. With the emergence of numerous title contenders in the league, it makes a lot of sense for the Lakers to continue finding ways in upgrading their current roster. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, a source who is familiar with the Lakers’ thinking revealed that GM Rob Pelinka has expressed willingness to listen to trade offers to any players on their team, except LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“To that end, the Lakers are willing to listen to offers involving any of their players except LeBron James and Davis, the person said,” Ganguli wrote, as quoted by Lakers Nation.

Though James and Davis are considered untouchables, making their other players available in trade discussions would be a risky move for the Lakers. If they made the wrong deal, it could greatly affect their depth and chemistry. However, the Lakers need to make that type of gamble if they want to strengthen their chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Lakers may currently be sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference but they lost both of their games against their Staples Center co-tenant, the Los Angeles Clippers, who are the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season. However, as Ganguli noted, though they are searching for roster upgrades, the Lakers aren’t expected to make “dramatic moves” before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

“Activity often ramps up league-wide in advance of the trade deadline, but the Lakers are still in a fact-finding mode. A person familiar with the team’s plans said the Lakers, who have the best record in the Western Conference, don’t plan to make any dramatic moves, but would be interested in improving the ‘fringes’ of their team if the right deal arises.”

The Lakers may have an interesting trade chip in Kyle Kuzma but they currently don’t have assets that could match the salaries of superstars who are or will be available on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. As of now, the Lakers are only expected to make minor upgrades and not deals that would bring a third superstar to Los Angeles. In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several players, including Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings, Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards, Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Marcus Morris of the New York Knicks.