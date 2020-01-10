Chris Harrison Says He Isn’t Against Hannah Brown Being The ‘Bachelorette’ Again

Chris Harrison, host of all the shows in the Bachelor franchise has said that he won’t rule out the prospect of Hannah Brown returning as the lead in an upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” he told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

His statement comes after Hannah’s cameo on the premiere of Season 24 of The Bachelor in which she had a highly emotional conversation with the lead, Peter Weber, who she sent home in third place during her stint as the Bachelorette. Hannah eventually chose Jed Wyatt, a singer/songwriter who was in a relationship with another woman.

During her chat with Peter, Hannah tearfully revealed that she regretted the choices she made as Bachelorette.

“I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honest and just, she’s a train wreck,” he added. “You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

But Chris also admitted that he wasn’t sure whether the fans — collectively known as Bachelor Nation — would be willing to see Hannah go on this journey once more.

“Do people want to see it again? I don’t know,” he added. “I guess we’ll see what Bachelor Nation thinks.”

Some fans have taken to Twitter to offer their support for Hannah getting a second shot.

“Tonight has taught me that I could actually watch another entire season of @hannahbrown as the Bachelorette and be more than happy,” one person wrote during the premiere of The Bachelor.

Another fan of the idea said that Hannah being the Bachelorette was the only thing they wanted to see during this decade.

But there were others who disapproved of the idea and state that they were “sick” of seeing Hannah Brown on television as she was also on Colton Underwood’s seasons of The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars.

And thanks to her and Peter’s heartfelt conversation during the premiere of The Bachelor, some fans have been expressing hope that the two might end up together when his season wraps. During his interview with Us Weekly Chris Harrison described their heart-to-heart as and “organic” and said that scared the crew because it could have put a premature end to Peter’s season.

Reality Steve, an entertainment blogger known for sharing several accurate spoilers about the franchise, has said that Hannah Brown is not Peter Weber’s final pick. While this is heartbreaking news for fans of the former couple, it could bode well for Hannah’s prospects of becoming the Bachelorette a second time around.