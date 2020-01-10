‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Teases That She May Have A New Boyfriend

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Briana DeJesus called it quits on her relationship with John Rodriguez. Although she hasn’t been single for too long, some fans seem to think that the mom-of-two may have a new man in her life based on a recent tweet that she shared.

“My new bae low key lit but let me keep this to myself,” Briana wrote including several different emojis with the tweet. The tweet had 647 likes from her fans as well as a few retweets, but not everyone was supportive of Briana.

“Not very private when you just posted about having one,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “Hope he’s in the same State as you and the girls!”

Briana’s last relationship was a long-distance relationship. Briana lives in Florida with her two daughters while John lived in New York. The two tried to make things work by visiting one another often, but dating long-distance can be difficult. Perhaps that is why the commenter wrote that they hoped Briana’s potential new boyfriend lived where she does.

“Sisss focus on ya children… I’m starting to think u need a man to survive,” another commenter wrote.

While Briana didn’t say too much, she did reply to that tweet and seemed to suggest that she may not have a new boyfriend after all.

“How do u know it’s a person? Lmao,” Briana replied.

It’s safe to say that after that tweet, fans were confused as to whether or not Briana does have a new man in her life or not. While Briana didn’t really make it clear as to whether or not she has a new boyfriend, she did get some support from fans who said if she wanted to have a boyfriend that was fine.

Whether or not Briana DeJesus has a new boyfriend is yet to be known, but she has been open about wanting to have more kids and even a husband. As previously reported, the mom-of-two took to her Instagram stories to answer some questions from fans. One follower asked Briana if she wanted to have any more kids. She admitted that she would like to have one more, but said that first she needs to have a husband.

For now, Briana appears to be focusing on her 8-year-old daughter Nova and 2-year-old daughter Stella. If she does have a new man in her life, hopefully she is happy.