Russian Model Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Underboob While Going Topless Under Cropped Sweater

Polina Malinovskaya is dropping jaws with her most recent social media update. As those who follow the Russian bombshell on Instagram know, Polina is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of smoking hot outfits that include everything from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and even some nearly nude shots as well. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the blond beauty got sexy in a triple photo update.

In the first photo in the series, the stunner struck a pose against a white brick wall. She wore a big smile on her face as she appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera. The model showed off her freshly manicured nails and wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

In the caption of the post, the model gave credit for her outfit to online retailer Fashion Nova. She left little to the imagination while clad in a loose-fitting cropped sweater that hit just above her chest, offering generous views of her taut tummy as well as some major underboob. She paired the top with matching knit shorts while flaunting her killer stems. In the next two images in the series, Polina rocked the same sexy outfit but struck slightly altered poses.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already captured the attention of her fans, racking up over 33,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments. While many fans took to the photo to let Polina know that they wanted to purchase the sexy outfit, countless others raved over her perfect figure. A few other fans were left speechless and commented by using emoji rather than words.

“Why r you so beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Which size r u wearing? Please I wanna buy it,” another fan asked, adding a red heart emoji.

“You look so cute dear. I love you,” a third added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model showed off her enviable body in another NSFW post. In the snapshot the model could be seen rocking a skimpy white thong that exposed her toned and tanned derriere. Polina also went totally topless for the stunning look, covering her chest with her hands and nearly baring it all. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned her over 167,000 likes.